Road conditions on some Bighorn National Forest roads have improved, allowing for the reopening of a number of routes. If the rain and snow continues, some routes could become wet and unsuitable for travel again. Also, many off road locations are still not suitable for motorized camping equipment. Pushing through could cause damage and result in fines. The Bighorn National Forest road crew is currently working overtime to repair routes where vehicles and wet conditions caused damage. Motorist should stay off routes that are too wet until they are dry. And, be sure to check the Forest Service website for an updated list of road closures.