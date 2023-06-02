The US Forest Service has announced that starting today equipment will be moving in for the Bighorn National Forest Hunter Road Project, Forest System Road 19, on the Powder River Ranger District. According to the Forest Service, contractors will begin clearing, grubbing and tree removal work on June 7. After this is completed, crews will transition into culvert and drainage work and then road reconditioning for the rest of June. In July they will be placing aggregate, installing signs, and completing the project by mid to late July. There are no plans for road closures; signs will be placed along the road to alert visitors of construction activities. This project is one of many local improvements on the Bighorn National Forest funded by the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund.