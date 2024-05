Buffalo High School is hosting a boys and girls basketball camp June 3rd through the 6th.

Cost is $40, second sibling $25, and 3rd sibling $20.

Grades 3, 4, & 5 are from 8:00am – 9:30am.

Grades 6, 7, & 8 are from 9:30am – 11:00am.

Grades 9 – 12 are from 11:00am – 12:30pm.

Email questions to jbellmyer@jcsd1.us