PLAY BALL HOCKEY (hockey played in athletic shoes) EVERY SUNDAY AND THURSDAY @ 6:30pm AT THE BUFFALO COMMUNITY RINK (in the Train Park off of Klondike). THEY HAVE ADULT AND CHILDREN’S GAMES. NO EXPERIENCE OR EQUIPMENT REQUIRED. FREE FUN FOR ALL AGES! PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT IS RECOMMENDED BUT NOT REQUIRED. STICKS CAN BE PROVIDED UPON REQUEST. GAMES ARE WEATHER DEPENDENT.