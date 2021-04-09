A brand-new festival is coming to Buffalo this spring.

The “Baaahfulo” Sheep Fest is set for June 5th at Prosinski Park.

The event is another brainchild of Buffalo Events LLC… the group that brought the highly successful Oktoberfest to Crazy Woman Square last fall, the Christmas Market, and most recently, the Johnson Ski-Jor Wars to the fairgrounds in March.

The “Baaahfulo” Sheep Fest will include the “run of the sheep” down Main Street for the kick-off of the event. A sheep wagon will lead the entourage on its journey from Angus Street to Fetterman and west to Prosinski Park.

There will also be food, beverages, and live music for the event that begins at noon runs until 7pm.

Organizers Anka Kottman and Janny Breton met with the Buffalo City Council on Tuesday to outline the event’s activities and received unanimous approval for holding the festival, which will highlight Buffalo and Johnson County’s strong Basque heritage.