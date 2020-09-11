A 12 year-old female escaped an abduction attempt yesterday morning as she was walking along Western Avenue in the downtown area of Buffalo.

An unidentified white male pulled his vehicle next to her and attempted to grab her left arm.

The vehicle was a late model dark blue or black pickup truck with an unknown license plate.

The victim in the attempted abduction provided local law enforcement with more information about the vehicle in that it rode low to the ground, had a chrome grill, and had shrubs or small trees in the bed of the truck.

The Buffalo Police Department along with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office maintained a strong presence in the school zones throughout the afternoon.

Any information relating to this case can be directed to Officer Brian McCarter at 684-5581.