Thanksgiving is over and now the expectation of a new surge in COVID-19 cases is on the minds of local healthcare providers.

Sheridan Memorial Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John Addlesperger, had this to say just days before the Thanksgiving holiday…

With a new surge, a primary concern is for adequate supply of healthcare workers to address the increase in positive cases.

Johnson County Healthcare Center CEO Sean McCallister addressed this concern last week…

Both the Johnson County Healthcare Center and Sheridan Hospital are providing weekly media briefings to keep the public updated on the number of positive cases and the number of COVID-related hospitalizations.