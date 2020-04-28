Are we testing enough for COVID19?

The question was posed to Johnson County’s Public Health Officer on Friday.

Dr. Mark Schueler explained that the tests are expensive, time consuming in terms of data entry and evaluation, and also very uncomfortable.

And, according to Schueler, the number of tests in a community with very few positive cases, will not generate much useful information…

Schueler went on to stress that the focus should be on the number of people who are seriously ill and not on the number of tests being performed…

The Public Health Officer is continuing to evaluate business plans to determine whether they can reopen under the guidelines set forth by the Wyoming Department of Health.