Yesterday, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed the death of a Sheridan County resident attributed to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in late November. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

This brings the number of Sheridan County resident deaths to eleven.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 1,754 total lab confirmed cases (+39 in the last 24 hours as of yesterday afternoon)

Of those: 216 are active (-144 in the last 24 hours) *

1,528 are recovered (+183 in the last 24 hours) *

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 315 total probable cases and of those, 27 are currently active.

11 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized at this time.

More COVID-19 data and information is available at www.sheridancounty.com/covid-19/

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on the location of a person’s permanent residence and official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.