THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE WAS RELEASED BY THE “LONGMIRE DAYS FOUNDATION” REGARDING THIS YEAR’S EVENT.

As of 8:30 am on Thursday this is what we know. Late Wednesday evening when Robert Taylor, Louanne Stephens, and Derek Phillips arrived in Buffalo we all learned that they would not be able to appear at that time without a wavier due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Not the surprise any of us want.

Robert, Louanne, Derek, and our incredibly small staff at the Longmire Foundation have been working overnight to gain this waiver from SAG-AFTRA, but so far have not received it. This means that no actors will be making scheduled appearances at events at this time at our Longmire Days charity event.

Events will continue, as possible, but just without the actors. Craig Johnson has jumped in on the trail ride this morning. As soon as we have some clarity on the situation we’ll pass on that information immediately and make appropriate adjustments, but it is a very fluid situation.

We know you are angry, frustrated, disappointed, and many other emotions because we are too. We appreciate your understanding and will provide an update as soon as we know anything more.