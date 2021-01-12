A virtual membership meeting of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will take place tomorrow from 11:30am until 12:30 in the afternoon

The meeting will be offered via Zoom with a program cost of $10 per person.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide an opportunity to connect virtually with other business leaders, to meet new members, and hear about new area businesses.

The highlights of 2020 will be discussed as well as preliminary plans for 2021.

Pre-registration is required to receive Zoom link.

Online registration will end at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. To register the morning of the meeting, please call the Chamber at 672-2485.