In July 2022, Wyoming and the rest of the nation transitioned to a simplified 988 number for suicide lifeline services. One year later, Gov. Mark Gordon says that the 988 service and Wyoming-based crisis counselors are making a difference in reaching more individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. According to data from the Wyoming Department of Health, since the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline went into effect Wyoming crisis workers have taken more than 4,200 calls. Of those calls, 99.8% did not require law enforcement or EMS intervention.