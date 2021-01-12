The 66th Wyoming Legislature will convene at Noon on today for a one-day virtual session to fulfill the requirements of the Wyoming Constitution.

This one-day convening has been expected due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As a matter of fact, State Senator Dave Kinskey alluded to the possibility in November…

Gov. Mark Gordon’s speak to the virtual session at 2pm today and prior to that, the Legislature will address all necessary business in accordance with the Wyoming Constitution, including but not limited to:

Election of Legislative Leadership; and,

Adopt rules for the 66th Legislature;

A video livestream of the House and Senate proceedings will be available on the Legislature’s website at: www.wyoleg.gov. Gov. Gordon’s message will be livestreamed separately on Wyoming PBS’s YouTube channel at 2 p.m.

Members of the public are encouraged to view the proceedings online. The public may contact members of the Legislature directly using the contact information available on the Legislature’s website at: www.wyoleg.gov/Legislators.

Most legislators have already been sworn in, although a few will participate in a swearing in ceremony prior to the Call to Order.

The Wyoming Legislature will resume the 2021 General Session at a later date.