WY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS

(1A) 6-MAN

NORTH ALL-CONFERENCE

Hunter Aagard – Burlington

Rykael Andrew – Burlington

Joe Bassett – Burlington

Jordan Broederlow – Burlington

Jordan Casey – Burlington

Weston Gotfredson – Burlington

Jordan Michaels – Burlington

Kyler Winters – Burlington

Cash Huven – Hulett

Christian Reilly – Hulett

Kyle Smith – Hulett

Grady Alger – Kaycee

Ruben Cleveland – Kaycee

Taylor Cleveland – Kaycee

Vaun Pierson – Kaycee

Jacob Moody – Meeteetse

Jason Moody – Meeteetse

Joe Pina – Meeteetse

Max Potas – Meeteetse

Gage Palmer – Midwest

Co-Offensive Player of the Year = Jordan Michaels, Burlington & Joe Pina, Meeteetse

Co-Defensive Player of the Year = Joe Bassett, Burlington & Vaun Pierson, Kaycee

Coach of the Year = Trent Aagard, Burlington

SOUTH ALL-CONFERENCE

Timothy Hubert – Casper Christian

Kaleb Gleim – Dubois

Siler Hess – Dubois

Jonah Oard – Dubois

Wyatt Trembly – Dubois

Tyrel Brown – Encampment

Gunner Henrie – Encampment

Quade Jordan – Encampment

Ryon Miller – Encampment

Kaben Pickett – Encampment

Ory Johnson – Farson-Eden

Cash Jones – Farson-Eden

Sam Ramirez – H.E.M.

Bridger Cozzens – Little Snake River

Tanner Duncan – Little Snake River

Mason Jones – Little Snake River

Jandron Kunsman – Little Snake River

Seth Maxson – Little Snake River

Isaiah Skalberg – Little Snake River

Jaden Thomas – Little Snake River

Offensive Player of the Year = Seth Maxson, Little Snake River

Co-Defensive Player of the Year = Wyatt Trembly, Dubois & Isaiah Skalberg, Little Snake River

Coach of the Year = Little Snake River staff