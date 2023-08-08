This year marks the 83rd year of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally where hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists from around the globe venture toward the Black Hills to partake in a multitude of festivities. Many of those attending will be traveling the highways and interstate of northeast Wyoming to get there, which means an increase in traffic. The Wyoming Highway Patrol will have an increased presence in the area all week, especially on Aug. 9 when thousands of riders head to Hulett for Ham & Jam and then on to Sundance for the Burnouts.