Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator, Marilyn Connolly was a guest on KBBS to discuss the upcoming Red Cross Shelter Fundamentals Course on Thursday, November 17th from 9:00am – 1:00pm at Bomber Mountain Civic Center. Attend this course if you would like to volunteer to provide emergency shelter for our community in times of disaster. To reserve a spot call 307-217-1879. Listen to our conversation here…