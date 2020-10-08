Johnson County Public Health has been notified there are four cases associated to Willow Creek assisted living facility. Full testing of staff and residents is underway. Follow up and contract tracing are currently being conducted at the State level. The facility is cooperating with the Wyoming Department of Health and Johnson County Public Health.

Since the first confirmed case on March 26, 2020 there have been 46 total cases in Johnson County, 41% of those cases have occurred since September 18, 2020. The most recent cases are comprised of eleven females and eight males ranging in ages from 24 to 81 years old.

Total cases are from eleven different groups that are unrelated. These group cases have developed from private gatherings, out-of-state visitors and travel outside of Johnson County.

As cases increase, Johnson County Public Health is asking residents and businesses to continue to be vigilant by practicing all appropriate hygiene, distancing recommendations and utilizing face coverings when you are unable to distance.

As cases increase, Johnson County Public Health is asking residents and businesses to continue to be vigilant by practicing all appropriate hygiene, distancing recommendations and utilizing face coverings when you are unable to distance.