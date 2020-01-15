A four-day Bluegrass event is set to begin tomorrow with the world-famous Thursday night Jam at the Occidental Saloon in Buffalo.

A series of songwriting and instrumental workshops are scheduled in the hotel’s Busy Bee restaurant and saloon on Friday and Saturday.

Two concerts will also take place with songwriter and performer Shannon Slaughter scheduled to appear at the saloon on Friday evening at 7pm.

Award-winning performer Dale Ann Bradley headlines the musical event on Saturday evening with Prairie Wildfire as the opening act beginning at 6pm.

The four-day jam event concludes with a gospel performance by a variety of artists on Sunday morning.

Tickets for the entire event or for individual sessions are available at the Occidental Hotel.