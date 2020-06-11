Sheridan’s Third Thursday will look and feel a whole lot different this year due to the health orders in place for COVID-19.

A “virtual” experience will try to replace the “real life” experience offered in past years along Main Street and Grinnell Plaza.

Downtown Sheridan Association’s Zoila Perry provided the details to Big Horn Mountain Radio…

According to Perry, should the health orders be lifted or greatly relaxed, DSA is leaving the door open to returning to something similar to the traditional third Thursday event…

Local businesses will not be charged for participating in the online experience which begins next Thursday.