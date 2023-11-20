0 likes15 views3 min

WY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS

 

3A:

 

3A EAST ALL-CONFERENCE

 

Quarterbacks

Darrick DeVries – Riverton

Trey Rinn – Douglas

 

Running Backs

Will Hammond – Buffalo

Zachary Covolo – Rawlins

Brody Wagner – Douglas

 

Wide Receivers

Nick McIntosh – Riverton

Trennan Pearson – Douglas

Hazen Camino – Buffalo

Ty Sheets – Riverton

Masen Decker – Worland

 

Tight End

Cohen Gossard – Buffalo

Branson Saltsgaver – Riverton

 

Offensive Lineman

Lance Rabel – Buffalo

Tegan Seeds – Douglas

Xavier Garcia – Riverton

Malachy Lehnen – Douglas

Ryan Cox – Riverton

Nathan Mills – Riverton

Daniel Lopez – Worland

Gabe Lopez – Douglas

 

Defensive Lineman

Hayden Jawors – Buffalo

Zaryc Prosser – Riverton

Brody Thiel – Worland

Tristan Osborne – Lander

Fisher Martinez – Worland

Dominic Hernandez – Douglas

Kayden Liebrecht – Riverton

 

Linebacker

Eli Patterson – Buffalo

Carter Archuleta – Douglas

Talon Thoman – Riverton

Ryan Nicholas – Buffalo

Cash Tillard – Douglas

Joel Jubber – Lander

Hunter Velarde – Lander

Brayden Torstenbo – Rawlins

 

Defensive Backs

Zayne Huber – Buffalo

Bryce Camino – Buffalo

Nate Halquist – Douglas

Wyatt Dickinson – Worland

 

Specialists

Jose Morales – Rawlins

 

 

Offensive Player of the Year = Darrick DeVries, Riverton

Defensive Player of the Year = Eli Patterson, Buffalo

Special Teams Player of the Year = Jose Morales, Rawlins

Linemen of the Year = Tegan Seeds, Douglas

Co-Coach of the Year = Rob Hammond, Buffalo & Mark Lenhardt, Riverton

 

 

 

 

3A WEST ALL-CONFERENCE

Quarterbacks

Jhett Schwahn – Powell

Smith McClure – Star Valley

Harrison Ward – Jackson

Maddax Ball – Cody

 

Running Backs

Jesse Leavitt – Star Valley

Grady McCarten – Cody

Brady Roberts – Evanston

 

Wide Receivers

Seb Brunner – Jackson

Trey Stenerson – Powell

Bryson Nield – Star Valley

Kai Barker – Evanston

Axel Mackinnon – Green River

 

Tight End

Wylie Wilkes – Star Valley

Conner Moss – Cody

 

Offensive Lineman

Jesse Gibson – Star Valley

Wyatt Barton – Cody

Jimmy Dees – Powell

Warren Sorensen – Cody

Dusty Carter – Powell

Jacob Eaton – Powell

Garrett Carlson – Star Valley

Tarrin Haws – Evanston

 

Defensive Lineman

Clay Merritt – Star Valley

Logan Class – Cody

Cooper Lawson – Star Valley

Wyatt Blackmore – Powell

Doug Bettger – Powell

Cole Robinette – Evanston

 

Linebackers

Trey Schroeder – Cody

Cohen Morrow – Evanston

Grant Thomson – Star Valley

Keona Wisnewski – Powell

Simon Gaskell – Star Valley

Trevon Abraham – Powell

 

Defensive Backs

Chase Hatch – Cody

Jayden Crook – Star Valley

Drew Barker – Evanston

Trey Smith – Cody

Lane Wiebelhaus – Star Valley

 

Specialists

Jordan Mendez – Evanston

 

 

Offensive Player of the Year = Grady McCarten, Cody

Co-Defensive Player of the Year = Cohen Morrow, Evanston & Chase Hatch, Cody

Special Teams Player of the Year = Jhett Schwahn, Powell

Lineman of the Year = Clay Merritt, Star Valley

Coach of the Year = McKay Young, Star Valley

