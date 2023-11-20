WY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE HONORS
3A:
3A EAST ALL-CONFERENCE
Quarterbacks
Darrick DeVries – Riverton
Trey Rinn – Douglas
Running Backs
Will Hammond – Buffalo
Zachary Covolo – Rawlins
Brody Wagner – Douglas
Wide Receivers
Nick McIntosh – Riverton
Trennan Pearson – Douglas
Hazen Camino – Buffalo
Ty Sheets – Riverton
Masen Decker – Worland
Tight End
Cohen Gossard – Buffalo
Branson Saltsgaver – Riverton
Offensive Lineman
Lance Rabel – Buffalo
Tegan Seeds – Douglas
Xavier Garcia – Riverton
Malachy Lehnen – Douglas
Ryan Cox – Riverton
Nathan Mills – Riverton
Daniel Lopez – Worland
Gabe Lopez – Douglas
Defensive Lineman
Hayden Jawors – Buffalo
Zaryc Prosser – Riverton
Brody Thiel – Worland
Tristan Osborne – Lander
Fisher Martinez – Worland
Dominic Hernandez – Douglas
Kayden Liebrecht – Riverton
Linebacker
Eli Patterson – Buffalo
Carter Archuleta – Douglas
Talon Thoman – Riverton
Ryan Nicholas – Buffalo
Cash Tillard – Douglas
Joel Jubber – Lander
Hunter Velarde – Lander
Brayden Torstenbo – Rawlins
Defensive Backs
Zayne Huber – Buffalo
Bryce Camino – Buffalo
Nate Halquist – Douglas
Wyatt Dickinson – Worland
Specialists
Jose Morales – Rawlins
Offensive Player of the Year = Darrick DeVries, Riverton
Defensive Player of the Year = Eli Patterson, Buffalo
Special Teams Player of the Year = Jose Morales, Rawlins
Linemen of the Year = Tegan Seeds, Douglas
Co-Coach of the Year = Rob Hammond, Buffalo & Mark Lenhardt, Riverton
3A WEST ALL-CONFERENCE
Quarterbacks
Jhett Schwahn – Powell
Smith McClure – Star Valley
Harrison Ward – Jackson
Maddax Ball – Cody
Running Backs
Jesse Leavitt – Star Valley
Grady McCarten – Cody
Brady Roberts – Evanston
Wide Receivers
Seb Brunner – Jackson
Trey Stenerson – Powell
Bryson Nield – Star Valley
Kai Barker – Evanston
Axel Mackinnon – Green River
Tight End
Wylie Wilkes – Star Valley
Conner Moss – Cody
Offensive Lineman
Jesse Gibson – Star Valley
Wyatt Barton – Cody
Jimmy Dees – Powell
Warren Sorensen – Cody
Dusty Carter – Powell
Jacob Eaton – Powell
Garrett Carlson – Star Valley
Tarrin Haws – Evanston
Defensive Lineman
Clay Merritt – Star Valley
Logan Class – Cody
Cooper Lawson – Star Valley
Wyatt Blackmore – Powell
Doug Bettger – Powell
Cole Robinette – Evanston
Linebackers
Trey Schroeder – Cody
Cohen Morrow – Evanston
Grant Thomson – Star Valley
Keona Wisnewski – Powell
Simon Gaskell – Star Valley
Trevon Abraham – Powell
Defensive Backs
Chase Hatch – Cody
Jayden Crook – Star Valley
Drew Barker – Evanston
Trey Smith – Cody
Lane Wiebelhaus – Star Valley
Specialists
Jordan Mendez – Evanston
Offensive Player of the Year = Grady McCarten, Cody
Co-Defensive Player of the Year = Cohen Morrow, Evanston & Chase Hatch, Cody
Special Teams Player of the Year = Jhett Schwahn, Powell
Lineman of the Year = Clay Merritt, Star Valley
Coach of the Year = McKay Young, Star Valley