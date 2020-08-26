The call went out last Thursday to “fund the police” and the community of Buffalo responded in a big way!

BBQ for Blues was the brainchild of 4th on Main’s Chase Weeding as a way of giving back to the community while supporting local law enforcement.

Yesterday, 4th on Main owner Mark Riddle and Weeding awarded the Buffalo Police Department with a check for $4,200 to benefit the Blue Santa program.

Riddle had this to say following the ceremony in front of the Justice Center…

Blue Santa was created during Jason Carder’s first year as police chief and Carder had this to say yesterday…

A one-time event or the first of many? Weeding is already thinking about next year…

Blue Santa provides assistance to local families in need every holiday season.