Summer has arrived but without some of the popular programming traditionally offered by the Jim Gatchell Memorial Museum… more victims of the COVID19 pandemic.

Education Director Jennifer Romanowski announced the news on the KBBS Morning Show late last week…

Still, the museum is offering a special opportunity to Johnson County residents of free admission for the entire month of June…

The museum now has three new exhibits for visitors during this very different summer season.

A new exhibit on the life of Wyoming flag designer, Verna Keays Keyes is nice addition to the original flag display and a second one highlights Buffalo’s world’s largest outdoor pool…

The third new exhibit highlights the history of Buffalo’s hometown radio station… KBBS, and that of the late Jeanette Maxwell, a member of the Wyoming Association of Broadcasters hall of fame.