The nation celebrated Memorial Day yesterday, honoring the men and women who died in the service of our country.

In Buffalo, a crowd of local citizens gathered at the corner of Fort and Main Street to greet the Parade of Veterans of All Wars and followed the procession to the Clear Creek Bridge for a Navy Mother’s wreath ceremony.

The veterans’ recognition will continue at Willow Grove Cemetery.

This year’s Grand Marshal was Navy Veteran Vinny Burgess.

This year as part of a nationwide effort to honor fallen military heroes, several area residents placed are encouraged lighted candles on front porches at dusk yesterday evening.