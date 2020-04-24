Governor Mark Gordon has unveiled a plan to transition Wyoming to a new phase of COVID-19 response.

The plan creates a pathway to ease restrictions, recover businesses, and resume some activities.

The phased approach will be driven by health-related data and provides counties flexibility to seek variances based on local conditions.

The Governor had this to say in his opening remarks…

Prior to the expiration of the current health orders on April 30, the State Health Officer will be issuing modified statewide public health orders, taking the first steps to move Wyoming into the next phase.

The Governor explained that the modified orders will be released next week and will allow counties some flexibility…

These variances can either be more or less restrictive, based on county-level data. The goal is to allow flexibility based on objective data, including the state of the outbreak, hospital capacity and testing capacity.