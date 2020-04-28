The Longmire Foundation is taking the precautionary measure of postponing Longmire Days to August 13-16, 2020 from July.

The safety of event attendees, the local community, and the actors who so generously donate their time are first and foremost in the minds of the organizers and an additional month will give the event the time that may be necessary for large scale events to be possible, according to the rules set forth by the State of Wyoming.

Attendees may require the extra time to change travel plans and feel safe and secure traveling to Durant (aka Buffalo), Wyoming.