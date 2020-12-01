0 likes80 views1 min

The annual Christmas Parade is not the only community event that is filled with the holiday spirit this Saturday.

A brand new Christmas Market will make its debut in the first of 3 consecutive Saturdays along the north side of Fetterman Street between Main Street and Lobban Avenue.

The newly established non-profit, Buffalo Events, is sponsoring the event and organizer Janny Breton described the event during a conversation with Big Horn Mountain Radio…

The organizers are also planning to serve a unique wine that according to Breton is perfect for the season…

Buffalo Events is the same group that held the popular Oktoberfest in downtown Buffalo earlier this fall.

