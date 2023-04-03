The Sheridan Police Department received a report of a burglary at a single family residence in Sheridan last Tuesday. The victim advised the PD that several firearms had been taken from the residence. According to a media release issued by the Sheridan Police Department, officers and detectives quickly identified suspects and recovered the stolen property, which included 12 firearms of various types as well as ammunition of varying calibers. Four juveniles were charged with aggravated burglary and theft, and one adult female was cited for misdemeanor accessory after the fact.